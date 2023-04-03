Gov. DeSantis calls for investigation into prior board that oversaw Disney World operations in Orlando

TALLAHASSEE -- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday called for an investigation into the actions of the Reedy Creek Improvement Board, which previously oversaw Disney World's sprawling theme park operations in Orlando, as the panel's power was slipping away.

In a letter to the state Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel, the governor said a review of the board's decision to sign a new contract that essentially strips the newly created board of meaningful power, was warranted.

"Any legal or ethical violations should be referred to the appropriate authorities," he wrote in the letter.

The dispute between DeSantis and Disney began when the company criticized Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation. The measure bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

In response, Florida lawmakers passed, and DeSantis signed, legislation revamping the government-like board that oversees Walt Disney World's 27,000-acre property outside Orlando.

Among the changes the legislation made was that the Florida governor got to pick the five supervisors of the governing board instead of it being controlled by Disney, as it had been in its previous 55 years.

By taking on Disney, DeSantis attempted to further his reputation as a culture warrior willing to battle perceived political enemies and wield the power of state government to accomplish political goals, a strategy that is expected to continue ahead of his potential White House run.

But the DeSantis-appointed supervisors said last week at the second meeting of the revamped board that their predecessors had pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of most of its powers.

DeSantis on Monday asked Florida's chief inspector general to launch an investigation into the actions of the previous board.

"Disney is again fighting to keep its special corporate benefits and dodge Florida law," DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said in an email. "We are not going to let that happen. As Governor DeSantis recently said, 'You ain't seen nothing yet.'"

Disney CEO Bob Iger said Monday that any retaliatory actions by DeSantis and the GOP-controlled Florida Legislature against the company that threaten jobs or expansion at its Florida resort is not only "anti-business but anti-Florida."

He made that comment while answering a question during an online shareholders' meeting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.