Gov. DeSantis, Cabinet eyeing Central Florida site as an emergency 'hub'

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet are scheduled next Wednesday to consider buying a Central Florida warehouse site that would be turned into a "hub" for storing and moving supplies during emergencies.

The 40-acre site is in Auburndale, along Interstate 4. The state would retrofit a facility that has 422,199 square feet of warehouse space and 39,200 square feet of office space, along with areas for 400 trailers and 274 cars. It also would include docks for loading and unloading supplies and living quarters.

"Upon completion of a retrofit of the space, the warehouse will be fully air-conditioned and will include racking, dock equipment, material handling equipment, cold storage, a dedicated area for trailer storage and open floor space," the agenda information said. "This will allow the location to accommodate DEM's (the state Division of Emergency Management's) disaster supplies such as emergency food, water, tarps, generators, PPE (personal protective equipment) and other supplies."

This year the legislature approved spending $116 million on the project, with up to $75 million available for purchasing the property and closing costs, according to the state budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

"The facility will serve as the hub facility for the storage and movement of emergency supplies in this state during emergency activation and response," the budget said.

The Cabinet information said the purchase remains "subject to appraisal."