Got an electric vehicle? Florida owners would pay registration fee under new bill

By CBS Miami Team

CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida electric vehicle owners would pay a registration fee aimed at helping make up for lost gas-tax dollars, under a bill proposed Tuesday by Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Chairman Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater. 

The proposal (SB 28), filed for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, seeks to impose a yearly registration fee of $200 on electric vehicles that would be in addition to regular registration fees. 

The cost would go up to $250 starting in 2029. An annual fee of $50 a year would be imposed on plug-in hybrids. The legislative session will begin Jan. 9.

The Senate during the 2023 session unanimously approved a similar measure, but the bill wasn't picked up by the House. 

Florida uses gas tax revenues to pay for transportation projects. But a Senate staff analysis of the 2023 proposal said an increase in the use of electric vehicles could result in a 5.6 percent to 20 percent drop in "motor-fuel based revenue streams" by 2040. 

The analysis said 31 states impose some form of registration fee on electric vehicles. 

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 9:56 PM

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

