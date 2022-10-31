Watch CBS News
GOP outpace Democrats in casting Florida ballots

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

Week away from midterm election day
Week away from midterm election day 02:33

TALLAHASSEE - More than 2.77 million Florida voters had cast ballots as of Monday morning, with registered Republicans outpacing Democrats.

According to the state's Division of Elections website, 1,907,420 people had voted by mail, while 866,784 had cast ballots at early voting sites.

Republicans had cast 1.173 million ballots, while Democrats had cast about 1.077 million. About 486,000 had been cast by unaffiliated voters, with the rest from third-party voters.

In Miami-Dade, 76,681 Democrats had voted by mail and 30,291 cast early ballots. On the Republican side, 56,578 had voted by mail and 48,176 had cast early ballots. When it comes to voters with no party affiliations, 39,185 voted by mail and 19,534 cast early ballots. There were 2,154 votes by mail from third party voters and 1,106 cast ballots.

In Broward, 89,846 Democrats voted by mail and 35,234 cast early ballots. As for Republicans, 32,878 voted by mail and 24,348 cast early ballots. Voters with no party affiliation mailed in 27,701 ballots and 12,921 took part in early voting. There were 1,811 votes by mail from third party voters and 932 ballots in early voting. 

All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. In total, Florida has slightly more than 14.5 million registered voters.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 12:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

