Rangers outlast Panthers 2-1 in Game 2 to even Eastern Conference final

Barclay Goodrow scored at 14:01 of overtime and the New York Ranger beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Friday night in Game 2 to even the Eastern Conference final.

Goodrow fired a snap shot from above that circles over goalie Sergei Bobrovsky's right shoulder, sending the Madison Square Garden crowd that has been sitting on edge into a frenzy.

Vincent Trocheck scored early and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for New York. Riding the excitement of having tough guy Matt Rempe back in the lineup, they showed a lot more life after being shut out 3-0 in the opener.

Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida and Bobrovsky made 29 saves. The Panthers lost for only the second time in seven games away from home in the playoffs.

The series shifts to Florida for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

