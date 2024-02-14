Watch CBS News
Good Samaritan helps rescue man, child after car ends up in Pompano Beach canal

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a Good Samaritan helped to get a driver and a child from a car that ended up in a Pompano Beach canal on Wednesday night. 

BSO said it happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 15th Street and Southwest 12th Avenue. 

The driver of the car lost control, crossed over a median, and possibly struck a guard rail before ending up in a canal, according to police. 

The driver and child were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening. 

Police did not identify the Good Samaritan. 

BSO is currently investigating this incident.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 10:28 PM EST

