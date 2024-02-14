Good Samaritan helps rescue man, child after car ends up in Pompano Beach canal
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a Good Samaritan helped to get a driver and a child from a car that ended up in a Pompano Beach canal on Wednesday night.
BSO said it happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 15th Street and Southwest 12th Avenue.
The driver of the car lost control, crossed over a median, and possibly struck a guard rail before ending up in a canal, according to police.
The driver and child were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.
Police did not identify the Good Samaritan.
BSO is currently investigating this incident.
