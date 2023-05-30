Good Samaritan recounts helping 15-year-old victim of Hollywood Broadwalk shooting

HOLLYWOOD -- A Good Samaritan who coincidentally was on the Hollywood Broadwalk when the gunfire erupted said he felt compelled to help those who were wounded.

Sean Bennett told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench how he rushed to a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest and stomach.

"All hell broke loose and kids started scattering and running. I did what I had to do," Bennett said.

"I did what anyone would do when you see somebody who is hurt. I applied pressure to stop the bleeding and stop the kid from hyperventilating and get him to breathe normal until the cops and paramedics could get there. There was an off-duty nurse who showed up. I don't have medical training. I just did what I did."

"It was sad and shocking to see something like this," he said.

"You always see it on TV but never think you will be a part of it. These were victims just trying to enjoy a holiday weekend. We have to slow down the violence and be responsible and build a better balance for those who are young."

Bennett tried to visit the victim at the hospital. He was not able to visit him but hopes to do that sometime soon.

"I wanted to stop in and see in person how the kid is doing, see if he is ok and let him know that if needs me I am here," he said.

"I thought of my daughter, who is 21, and I thought he is somebody's child and I don't want any parent to lose a child that is precious to them. I could have been shot by a stray bullet. I know that was a possibility, I was fortunate I did not get hurt and glad I could help him," Bennett said.

He fought back tears as he thought of the victim.

"I just want to say that I am glad he is pulling through," Bennett said. "I would tell him I am glad you are ok and if you need anything I am around, not too far away, just a hop skip and a jump away."

Dr. Andrew Rosenthal credits the work that the Good Samaritan did.

"I think nowadays someone who can hold pressure and do something with the bleeding and who just understands the basic concept of bleeding, this is like the new CPR," Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal said nine patients had been released around 7 p.m. on Monday. Three patients were treated and released.

Rosenthal said there was one infant between the ages of 1 and 2 in the hospital along with three teenagers and two adults. He said one patient was in the intensive care unit and 5 others were in "normal wards."

Rosenthal said surgery was performed on one patient on Monday and four patients had surgery on Tuesday.

"We expect all patients to survive," Rosenthal said.

Ashley O'Connor described a heartbreaking scene while she was inside the emergency room at Memorial Regional Hospital as a patient on Monday night.

"People were crying," she said. "It was horrible."

"My son was actually there playing volleyball near the Broadwalk and and there were shots and everyone started running."