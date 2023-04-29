Golden Beach police officer shot, 2 suspects in custody following pursuit of suspected stolen vehicle

Golden Beach police officer shot, 2 suspects in custody following pursuit of suspected stolen vehicl

HOLLYWOOD -- A police sergeant with the Golden Beach Police Department was injured after being shot early Saturday during a pursuit of suspects in a stolen vehicle, officials said.

Two suspects were arrested following the incident, which began in Golden Beach but ended up in Hollywood, police said during a Saturday morning news conference.

The officer, who was not identified, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The unidentified suspects were arrested during the incident but police did not immediately say what charges they planned to file.

The incident ended in the area of State Highway A1A and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, where there was a large police presence.