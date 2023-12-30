Going to the Orange Bowl? Expect heavy traffic, so plan accordingly

Miami Gardens residents offer tips to those headed to the Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS — As fans rallied ahead of Saturday's 90th Orange Bowl college football game in South Florida, neighbors near Hard Rock Stadium braced for an annual headache: traffic.

"They come however they want," Shawn, a lifelong Miami Gardens resident. "They park however they want."

The game, which this year features teams from Florida State University and the University of Georgia, is a trophy event for the community.

"The Orange Bowl is always good for the community," a resident named Ellis, who has lived across the street from the stadium for 43 years, said. "If we could make some money (on parking) like the stadium it wouldn't be no problem (with traffic)."

Ellis said gameday traffic is so thick, it sometimes takes him hours to run errands.

"I've waited three hours in the peak of day," he said. "I think we've been cheating on fear but if things could go different we wouldn't mind.

The Florida Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to download Florida's 511 app before the game to get real-time alerts on slowdowns.

Neighbors, like Shawn, hoped to see less confused, better-behaved drivers than what they saw in years past. They also began preparing two days in advance.

"I make sure I already order my Uber (to work) ahead of time if I can," she said. "I make sure that everything is laid out as best as I can."

Authorities expected near-gridlock traffic near the stadium on Northwest 27th Avenue on Saturday afternoon. So neighbors suggested drivers that who need to go north or south use 32nd or 47th Avenues instead.

"It's a little bit less traffic and you'll be able to kind of get there a little bit quicker," Shawn said.

However you move around, authorities said drivers should prepare ahead of time and pack patience.