GoFundMe page set up for southwest Florida student injured in Michigan State University shooting

MIAMI - The family of a student from southwest Florida who was injured in the mass shooting at Michigan State University is asking for help.

Guadalupe "Lupe" Huapilla-Perez was injured in the attack that left three dead and nearly half a dozen hurt.

Huapilla-Perez is a Hospitality Business junior at MSU and a student in the Michigan State University College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP).

Her family is traveling to Michigan to be with her. A GoFundMe has been set up for her medical bills and the family's expenses to be by her side during this difficult time.

"She is a long way from returning to us as she was. Being away from home, our family will be unable to work while monthly bills will continue to mount. Doctors tell us that even in improving conditions, the process for a full recovery will take months of care and subsequent rehabilitation," according to the GoFundMe page.

There has been an outpouring of support for her. In less than 24 hours, over 6,000 people have donated, quickly raising over $230,000 to support her and her family.