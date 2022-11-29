'Giving Tuesday' prompts warning from Florida state officials about charity scams

MIAMI -- Saying the holiday season is notorious for thieves who target people wanting to make donations on Giving Tuesday, State Attorney General Ashley Moody's office warned residents to be wary of scammers.

Celebrated this year on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Giving Tuesday is considered as the start of the year-end charitable and holiday giving season.

Moody said in a written statement that would-be donors should research any group before they make donations to avoid becoming a victim of common charity scams.

"This Giving Tuesday, generous Floridians will be making donations and giving to causes close to their hearts," she said in the statement. "Sadly, scammers may try to take advantage of their generosity. If you plan to give today or any time this holiday season, please take steps to avoid charity scams."

The attorney general's office said before giving, donors should follow certain tips, including:

Do not provide banking information to someone who calls or emails unsolicited on behalf of a charity. If interested in donating, ask that the charity send information and a pledge form by mail.

Before donating, ensure that the charity is an accredited organization with the Better Business Bureau by searching the Wise Giving Alliance website at Give.org.

Search the organization's name at CharityNavigator.org for further vetting.

Verify a charity's name, logo and email address before donating. Scammers can create sham charities that mimic legitimate ones.

