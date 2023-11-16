Give Miami Day helps Emerging Young Ladies

MIAMI - Give Miami Day sponsored in part by the Miami Knight Foundation is currently underway.

Give Miami Day is a 24-hour period where you can donate money towards various 501 c3 charitable organizations.

We shine a spotlight on one group that benefits from Give Miami Day from their charity. They're called Emerging Young Ladies or EYL.

They meet at least once a month, often more.

Their goal is to expose girls to the arts, the community, services and so much more.

All of this takes money and some of it comes from your donations.

On this Saturday the girls are campaigning.

"I believe I am qualified for this position because I am good with problem-solving."

One by one, they give their speeches, deciding who's going to be their 2023-2024 officers.

Once says, "I'm 12 years old and in the 7th grade. I want to be your Vice President."

Then another, "I think y'all should vote for me because I feel like I would be a good impact on the people."

What may seem like simple speeches are actually real-life lessons in public speaking and the art of persuasion.

Kendall Briscoe has been a part for years. "It gets me out of my comfort zone a lot. Like when I was in 6th grade I didn't like to talk to people that much."

The group is made up of girls between 5th and 8th grades. Kendall is in the 8th grade.

EYL is preparing her for high school.

Kendall says, "Joining EYL is making me open up a lot more to people and trying to be a leader and trying to make a difference."

India Peart agrees. Adding, "I've learned how to become a better young lady."

EYL is birthed out of the WISH Foundation or Women Involved In Service To Humanity, Inc. Foundation has been around for thirty-five years. They've taken part in Give Miami Day over the past few years.

Michael Strong-Mason is on the WISH Foundation board. She works with the girls. "It helps us to serve the community the way that we really want to. It allows us to provide an impact. We do programs with our young girls, in the Arts. We gave them an opportunity to go to the Opera, the symphony."

Strong-Mason adds, "The arts is something that they lag in and it just opens up their eyes and it gives them an opportunity to see the world in a different way."

Working with the girls is one small part of what the WISH Foundation does.

Strong-Mason explains. "We go out and service the community with our elderly. We have our signature program which is the Reeves house for women in recovery."

To support the WISH Foundation during Give Miami Day, you can click here.

To learn more about the WISH Foundation, click here: WISH Foundation, Incorporated - Community Service, Youth, 501c3 (wishfoundationinc.org)