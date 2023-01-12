Girl Scouts to introduce a new cookie, but there's a catch

Watch CBS News
By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

MIAMI - It's almost that time of year again, Girl Scout Cookie season is right around the corner.

From thin mints and samoas to the iconic trefoil shortbread, everyone seems to have their favorite.

This year the scouts are introducing a new cookie but there's a catch - it can only be purchased online.

The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor, dipped in chocolaty goodness.  

One of the bakers for the Girl Scouts reported a projected inventory shortage for this cookie season, so some troops and the timing of their local cookie sales could be affected.

However, all Girl Scout Cookies will be available for order online starting February 27th.

To find where to buy Girl Scout Cookies, you can enter your ZIP code at this webpage or text "Cookies" to 59618.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 10:20 AM

