Girl hit by car in Hallandale Beach school zone, driver took off

FORT LAUDERDALE - An eight-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after being struck by a car.

Hallandale Beach police said around 7:30 a.m. she was struck in the 800 block of SW 3rd Street.

It happened in a school zone during school hours. Police said there are multiple schools in the area, but did not say which school the child attends.

The girl, who Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said had arm and leg pain, was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the car briefly stopped to check on the child but then drove off.