Girl dies after being shot by deputies in the Keys

MIAMI - A Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy was forced to shoot a girl they said pointed a gun at them on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the girl, armed with a stolen handgun, pointed the weapon at deputies forcing them to open fire.

It happened shortly before 5:30 a.m., as deputies responded to a call involving a "suicidal juvenile with a stolen firearm."

Authorities said she broke off an attached lock on the gun and walked to a remote location on Stock Island.

"The juvenile was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center," deputies said.

"This incident is a tragedy for everyone involved," said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay. "While the deputy appears to have acted in self-defense. I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation to ensure transparency."

Deputies did not provide the age of the girl.

No additional details were provided.