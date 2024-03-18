Watch CBS News
Girl dies after being shot by deputies in the Keys

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy was forced to shoot a girl they said pointed a gun at them on Monday morning, according to authorities. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the girl, armed with a stolen handgun, pointed the weapon at deputies forcing them to open fire. 

It happened shortly before 5:30 a.m., as deputies responded to a call involving a "suicidal juvenile with a stolen firearm." 

Authorities said she broke off an attached lock on the gun and walked to a remote location on Stock Island. 

"The juvenile was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center," deputies said.

"This incident is a tragedy for everyone involved," said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay. "While the deputy appears to have acted in self-defense. I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation to ensure transparency."

Deputies did not provide the age of the girl. 

No additional details were provided. 

First published on March 18, 2024 / 3:42 PM EDT

