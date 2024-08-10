Girl, 8, reported missing out of Homestead found safe and reunited with father, police say

MIAMI — An eight-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday night has been found and returned to her family, police said.

In a post shared on Instagram Saturday afternoon, Homestead Police said that Liah Meza is now safe with her father.

"We appreciate the community's vigilance and swift action in helping to locate her," the agency said. "Thank you to everyone who shared the alert and remained on the lookout. Your support made a difference."

According to the initial report sent out by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Meza was last seen near the 40th block of NW 1st Ave. in Homestead and believed to be in the company of Yailen Roche and Geovany Maresma-Burcet, both 38.

FLDE reported that the trio was traveling to Lafayette, Louisiana in a 2021 white Honda Pilot at the time.

The circumstances leading to police finding and reuniting Meza with her family were not released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.