Giants rally to beat NL-worst Marlins, Skip Schumaker tossed

Jung Hoo Lee had two hits, including a tying single in the seventh inning, and the San Francisco Giants overcame an early three-run deficit to beat the NL-worst Miami Marlins 4-3 on Monday night.

The Marlins fell to 3-14, and their frustration boiled over in the bottom of the eighth when plate umpire Laz Díaz ejected manager Skip Schumaker. Earlier, Schumaker emerged from the dugout and had a heated exchange with Díaz but wasn't tossed. During Nick Gordon's pinch-hit appearance, Schumaker again stepped out of the dugout and exchanged words with Díaz before he was ejected.

Kyle Harrison (2-1) allowed three runs in six innings. The rookie left-hander gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out two.

Down 3-1, the Giants rallied with a three-run seventh against relievers George Soriano (0-1) and Andrew Nardi. Patrick Bailey's sacrifice fly made it 3-2 before consecutive RBI singles from Lee and pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores.

Tyler Rogers relieved Harrison and threw a scoreless seventh, and Ryan Walker got the first two outs in the eighth. Camilo Doval closed, throwing the final 1 1/3 innings for his second save.

Miami's Edward Cabrera struck out 10 and allowed one run and five hits over six innings in his season debut. The right-hander had been sidelined with a right shoulder impingement.

Cabrera became the second Marlins starter to complete six innings this season. Max Meyer did it twice before he was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday to make room for Cabrera on the roster.

Avisaíl García's leadoff homer and Bryan De La Cruz's two-run double in the second put Miami ahead 3-0.

The Giants narrowed the margin on Michael Conforto's RBI single in the fourth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Placed infielder Jake Burger on the injured list because of a left intercostal muscle strain and recalled infielder Otto López from Jacksonville. ... LHP Braxton Garrett (left shoulder impingement) experienced "dead arm" discomfort after his bullpen session, Schumaker said. ... C Christian Bethancourt (illness) was not with the club.

UP NEXT

RHP Jordan Hicks (2-0, 1.00 ERA) will start for the Giants on Tuesday. The Marlins will go with LHP Ryan Weathers (1-1, 2.57).

