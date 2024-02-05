Get over it! It's Taylor Swift's world, we just live in it

MIAMI - It's you, Taylor Swift, and you're no problem at all for the NFL this season.

In fact, according to Apex Marketing Group and other research firms, your presence at the Kansas City Chiefs games has catapulted the team's brand value by a staggering $331.5 million, all while cheering on your boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo visited legendary Miami-based music producer Rudy Perez, who has worked with such legends as Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, and many more. She asked him if he's ever seen anything like this before.

"I don't think we've ever seen anything like that. She's a phenomenon," Perez said.

"I think since the two kings reigned Elvis, the king of Rock and Michael, the king of pop, Taylor has taken all of that to a different level. She appeals to girls. She's a role model to young girls. She's a class act in my book."

Die-hard NFL fans might be tired of seeing shots of Swift in the box, but that won't be stopping. Also, the Kansas City Chiefs owe Swift a debt of gratitude for the largest boost to their online social media accounts this season. Meanwhile, Kelce's jersey sales have increased by 400%.

"And she brought like a billion girls into watching football that never did before," Perez said.

He said everyone wants a piece of Taylor Swift

"I have a friend of mine who's an agent that said Rudy, listen, we will give her $50 million in India if she comes and performs here. There are people from all over the world begging her to come and perform in their countries," he explained.

"They just don't do that. She's too big."

So big that at last night's Grammy Awards, Swift made history by winning Album of the Year for 'Midnights,' marking her as the first person to clinch this honor four times. Just before that win, she dropped the bombshell of a brand new album scheduled for release on April 19th.

"So in your mind, do you see an end in sight to the Taylor Swift effect," asked Petrillo.

"I don't see an end. Taylor Swift is here to stay forever and ever."

"And by far, she's the biggest icon in music that we have because everything she touches turns to gold," Perez said.

The Taylor Effect will continue on Sunday. If the plan stays in play, she'll fly more than 5,500 miles from Japan while on her Eras tour, to Las Vegas to cheer her boyfriend on for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. You catch the Super Bowl only on CBS.