Get off that couch! Planet Fitness offers free workouts for teens

MIAMI - There is nothing better than working out with a friend.

This summer Alyssa Soler and Kaelei Echevarria are hitting the gym together and taking advantage of Planet Fitness' high school summer pass.

"It motivated me to exercise because it was a good opportunity to hang out with my friends as well as being active at the same time. Doesn't cost much to be here so that's also motivating," said Alyssa Soler a student.

As a matter of fact, it costs them nothing. The program is free for high school students ages 14 to 19 for the summer. A great excuse to get away from video games, off the couch and get moving.

"I think a lot of us spend a lot of time at home over the summer. I don't have much to do but having another option to go to the gym is definitely great motivating," said Kaelei Echevarria a student.

Dr. Collin Knight a pediatrician at HC Florida Kendall Hospital says motivation and starting early is key.

"I think it's important even before the pre-teen years being physically active in any way playing games, joining a sports team or a program of exercise."

"It doesn't have to be organized thing but getting into the habit of being physically active is a lifetime of good habit that will help you live longer and healthier," said Dr. Collin Knight, a pediatrician at HCA Florida Kendall.

According to the CDC, children and adolescents ages 6 to 17 should do some time of physical activity 60 minutes or more a day. It also helps with weight management, strengthening bones, decreasing blood pressure and reducing stress and anxiety.

"It's very important. it's, it's good to start healthy, exercising habits, young so that as we get older, our bodies will be in the best condition possible," said a student.

The program is available through August 31St.

All high school summer pass participants will have access to free workouts designed specifically for high schoolers available on their app.