Get it there in time, US Postal Service sets deadlines for holiday mail, shipping

MIAMI - While Halloween is still two weeks away, the U.S. Postal Service is already thinking ahead to the busy holiday shipping and shopping season.

First of all, the Postal Service has announced it will not have a peak, or demand, surcharge this holiday season. Instead, it's going with their year-round pricing with no additional fees for residential area delivery, for Saturday delivery, no fuel surcharges, and no volume minimums.

In order for you to get what you want, or what you are sending, in plenty of time, the Postal Service has some deadlines you should make note of.

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

USPS Ground Advantage - Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) - Dec. 16

Priority Mail - Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

USPS Ground Advantage - Nov. 6

First-Class Mail - Dec. 9

Priority Mail - Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service - Dec. 15



International mail shipping deadlines vary depending on the destination. USPS international shipping covers 180 countries.

A new shipping option this year is USPS Ground Advantage, a service that provides a simple, reliable, and affordable way to ship packages with day certain delivery of 2-5 business days based on distance.

* PMEMS not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093