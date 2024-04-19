Get Hired! Mega-job fair in Sunrise, 13,000 positions looking to be filled

SUNRISE - More than 50 companies will be looking to fill thousands of positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise next week.

The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 25th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. The arena was formerly called the FLA Live Arena, before that it was the BB&T Center. You know it now as the place where the Florida Panthers play.

Parking is free. Also, arrive closer to 10 a.m. than 2 p.m.

Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or an experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you.

Among those hiring are the City of Sunrise and the Sunrise police department, Broward Co. transit, Kelly Education, Coca-Cola of Florida, Reliable Power Systems, Generali Global Assistance, OneBlood, TELUS International, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance, Racetrac, County Line Chiropractic Medical & Rehab Center, Jiffy Lube, and ADT Security.



Positions include police officers, security, food service, technicians, sales reps, customer service, IT, teacher assistants, insurance agents, and account executives.

Some of the companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making job offers.

List of companies and positions

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register.

By registering and uploading your resume, companies exhibiting at the job fair can access your information, increasing your employment opportunities. By registering and uploading your resume, companies exhibiting at the job fair can access your information, increasing your employment opportunities.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first - and lasting - impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Be open-minded and consider all opportunities, even if they may not be your first choice

