Get Hired! Companies looking to fill 9,500 positions at mega-job fair in Sunrise

FORT LAUDERDALE - More than 100 companies will be looking to fill 9,500 positions at an upcoming mega-job fair in Sunrise.

The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The event is taking place Thursday, August 25th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free.

Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you.

Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Orkin Pest Control, Integrated Home Care Services, Cintas, Broward County Transit, Virgin Voyages, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, City of Boca Raton, American Express Travel & Consumer Services, Brightstar Credit Union, City of Sunny Isles Beach, and The Riverside Hotel

Positions include sales, account managers, customer service, administrative assistants, warehouse, cooks, delivery drivers, housekeeping, technicians, managers, security, and more.

Some of the companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making job offers.

Click Here for a full list of companies and positions.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register HERE.

In addition, by registering and uploading your resume, companies exhibiting at the job fair can access your information, increasing your employment opportunities.

Tips for Job Fair Success:



Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first - and lasting - impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event