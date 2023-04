Get Hired! Companies looking to fill 2,000 positions at mega-job fair in Sunrise

FORT LAUDERDALE - More than 60 companies will be looking to fill 2,000 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise next week.

The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The event is taking place Thursday, April 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free.

Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you.

Among those hiring are Broward Co. public schools, Cox Media Group, Arc Broward, Seminole Public Safety Department, City of Boca Raton, City of Sunrise, Wilen Florida, The Riverside Hotel, Hertz, Jiffy Lube, Allied Universal, Healthtrust Workforce Solutions, MedPro Healthcare Staffing, Sanitas, and YMCA of South Florida.

Positions include teachers, police officers, nurses, security, food service, technicians, sales reps, customer service, IT, firefighters, paramedics, mechanics, insurance agents, installers, cooks, dental assistants, warehouse, construction, and more.

Some of the companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making job offers.

Click Here for a full list of companies and positions.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register HERE.

In addition, by registering and uploading your resume, companies exhibiting at the job fair can access your information, increasing your employment opportunities.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first - and lasting - impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Take notes during the fair and remember to gather business cards from employers you meet

Be open-minded and consider all opportunities, even if they may not be your first choice