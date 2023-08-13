Georgia father, son pick up hitchhiker accused of murder, describe awful smell from his backpack

GEORGIA -- A Georgia father, along with his son, picked up a hitchhiker who it turned out was wanted for a gruesome murder.

Russell Jimerson unknowingly picked up an accused murderer.

Jimerson says he was picking up his paycheck in Lula Tuesday morning when he saw a man walking.

"He just stuck his hand out, just I mean very quickly, I told my son let's get 'em, I help everybody. He'd been up all night, walking from rabun county." Jimerson explained.

Jimerson says he noticed the guy had a back pack and he reeked of an indescribable foul smell.

After dropping him off along Gillsville Highway, he learned who was in his truck.

The accused murder is identified as Keegan Phillips.

Hours after letting Phillips out of his truck, law enforcement tracked down and arrested him ending an hours long manhunt.

"You won't believe what happened, a guy in Rabun County murdered someone last night and has their head, and I said man you won't believe what I'm fixing to tell you there's a smell in this car, it's awful." said Jimerson.