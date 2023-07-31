Gas prices in Florida reach 3-month high: AAA says

MIAMI -- The cost to fill up the gas tank has risen to the highest level this summer although prices may be slowly dropping, according the American Automobile Association.

In a written statement, the group said the statewide average cost for gas was $3.67 a gallon, the highest daily average price since mid-April but still below the benchmark of $3.72 set earlier this year.

"Oil prices are the primary culprit behind the recent jump at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. "The U.S. price of oil rose 15% through the past five weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline."

According to the Oil Price Information Service, prices are being sent higher by strong economic data, which raises expectations for fuel demand.

The AAA statement said record-breaking heat has led to some refinery outages along the Gulf Coast, leading to reductions in fuel output.