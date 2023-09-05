Gary Wright, musician known for "Dream Weaver" and other hits, dies at 80

Gary Wright, the singer and songwriter known best for hits like "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive," has died at 80 years old.

Wright died Monday morning, six years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's, according to his son Justin, who said that he also began to suffer from dementia shortly after.

The artist, who helped establish the synthesizer as a leading instrument in rock and pop music, released his "The Dream Weaver" solo album in 1975. The songs "Dream Weaver" and "Love is Alive" were multi-platinum hits.

Prior to that, he was a founding member of the U.K.-based band Spooky Tooth.

Wright's career also included several notable collaborations with other musicians, including work he did with George Harrison of The Beatles, detailed in the 2014 memoir: "Dream Weaver: Music, Meditation, and My Friendship with George Harrison."

Fellow singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop on Monday wrote a tribute to Wright on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright's passing ..." Bishop wrote. "Gary's vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come...

"I will always cherish the warmth and kindness shown to me by Gary and his wife Rose, and I will forever hold dear the stories he shared with me about days gone by," he continued. "My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."