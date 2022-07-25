Future USS Fort Lauderdale sails into Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE - The future USS Fort Lauderdale sailed into Port Everglades on Monday morning.

The US Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship will be commissioned at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th during an invitation-only ceremony. It will be the first U.S. Navy ship named for the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Capt. James Quaresimo, a 1997 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Jacksonville University, is the commanding officer.

"The commissioning of USS Fort Lauderdale is the result of many years of coordination and hard work by our lawmakers, commissioning committee, civic leaders, contractors, industry specialists, and especially our sailors," Quaresimo said. "I couldn't be prouder of the uniformed men and women who gave a mountain of cold steel form and a heartbeat. And in turn, they should be proud of what they've done."

The ship's naming was in large part the brainchild of the late retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Charles "Chuck" Black, who led a years-long effort to get the U.S. Navy to name a ship "USS Fort Lauderdale."

Black, who passed away at age 63 in 2016, served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and was involved in several of the annual Broward Navy Days Fleet Week activities at Port Everglades. He served on the Navy League's national board of directors.

In March 2016, the U.S. Navy announced that it would name an amphibious transport dock vessel for the City of Fort Lauderdale.

As an amphibious transport dock ship, USS Fort Lauderdale" is designed to transport and land elements of a landing force for a variety of missions.

There will be several events this week to celebrate the commissioning.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, there will be an exhibit and lectures by artist Marilyn Johansen as she gives her personal salute to heroes in uniform. It will be at Port Everglades, Terminal 4. RSVP required.

On Tuesday, there will be a free patriotic concert by musicians from the South Florida Symphony Orchestra, also at Terminal 4. The concert begins at 6 p.m. and those going must RSVP.

While there are no public tours of the ship, on Thursday and Friday you can take a virtual ship tour led by the captain and crew. It will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Those taking part will need to RSVP.