Future of Orlando thrill ride where a teen fell to his death is uncertain

ORLANDO - The future remains uncertain for several rides at an Orlando amusement park where a teen fell to his death from one of them earlier this year.

Tyre Sampson, 14, died of blunt force trauma after falling more than 70 feet from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park on March 24th.

On Wednesday, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Senator Randolph Bracy spoke about what's being done.

"Tourism is our number one driver of our state, but we have to do it safely and we have to make sure we are doing it right. If there is found to be negligence on behalf of the company, per the statutes, we'll make the decision at that point. Working with our colleagues in the legislature, if there are things that I don't have the control or power over, or there are things that need to be changed, that was the commitment Senator Thompson and I also had, and I am sure Senator Bracy as well, to make sure that we are doing everything right," said Fried.

State Rep. Geraldine Thompson is drafting a bill that would take a company's safety history into account more closely when applying for permits to open such rides in the future. She said the Slingshot Group, which operates the Orlando FreeFall and Orlando Slingshot rides at the park, wants to open a second ride similar to the one involved in Sampson's death.

The Slingshot Group issued a statement saying that it was not planning to open a new ride at the park but does hope to reopen the Slingshot ride once it has the necessary government approvals.

Fried noted that the first stage of the investigation into Sampon's death is nearly complete.

An initial report by outside engineers hired by the Florida Department of Agriculture said that sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in Sampson not being properly secured.

An autopsy released last week showed that Sampson suffered numerous broken bones and internal injuries in the fall, which was ruled an accidental death. It showed Sampson weighed 383 pounds, well above the ride manual's weight limit of 287 pounds.

A lawsuit filed by Sampson's family against the ride's owner, manufacturer, and landlord contends it was operated negligently and in an unsafe manner. It also claims the defendants failed to warn Sampson about the risks of someone of his size going on the ride and did not provide an appropriate restraint.