Fugitive sought in two decades old Lauderhill murder arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE - The FBI has arrested a man sought in a two decades old murder and armed kidnapping in Lauderhill.

In December 2002, Kareem Lightbourne, who was 26 at the time, reportedly walked into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend, Monifa Smith, on NW 21st Street and fatally shot 23-year-old Kirk Ennis who had been staying with her.

Lighborne then allegedly kidnapped Smith and her two-year-old son at gunpoint. Smith and her son were able to escape about two hours later near a grocery store on State Road 7.

Lightbourne later fled the state.

After learning of Lightbourne's flight, the FBI obtained a federal "unlawful flight to avoid prosecution" warrant for his arrest.

The feds say Lightbourne was recently found in the Dominican Republic and detained by authorities. He was then expelled to the United States for immigration violations.

Lightbourne is being held at Broward's main jail. His bond hearing was reset for Friday so he could contact his family and hire a private attorney.

