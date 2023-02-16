What is frontotemporal dementia? Wendy Williams diagnosis, explained

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, which is used to describe a group of brain disorders that affect the brain's frontal and temporal lobes. These parts of the brain are associated with personality, behavior and language.

The talk show host was also diagnosed with progressive aphasia.

Williams had taken a leave from her show in 2021 while she dealt with health issues, and in 2023, after undergoing "a battery of medical tests," she was diagnosed with the conditions, which effect language, communication behavior and function, according to a news release.

Williams, 59, had been open to the public about her Graves' Disease and lymphedema diagnoses. She initially took an indefinite leave from her long-running talk show, "Wendy," which premiered in 2008. In 2022 it was announced that Sherri Shepherd would talk over the show as host.

Here's what to know:

Frontotemporal dementia symptoms

"Some people with frontotemporal dementia have dramatic changes in their personalities and become socially inappropriate, impulsive or emotionally indifferent, while others lose the ability to use language properly," the Mayo Clinic says.

After Bruce Willis' diagnosis of the same condition last year, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus described FTD as a "progressive disorder," meaning Willis' function will worsen and will require "a lot of care."

"He won't be able to do many of the activies we all do in life," Agus said on "CBS Mornings."

What causes frontotemporal dementia?

About 1 in 8 cases is genetic, Agus says.

FTD is "not uncommon" and accounts for about 20% of dementia cases, he adds, which is second only to Alzheimer's disease, making up about 50,000 to 60,000 cases a year. "But it's probably higher because it's under-diagnosed," Agus said.

Johns Hopkins notes that FTD affects men and women equally, and that symptoms typically start between the ages of 40 and 65.

For those without a genetic connection looking to reduce their risk, Agus stressed the importance of keeping your brain active.

"Do things that make you uncomfortable ... don't just sit back and relax," he suggests. "The more you're engaged, the more we can prevent it. Although, in general, it will just delay it, it won't actually stop it from happening."

Bruce Willis' frontotemporal dementia diagnosis

In an Instagram post in February 2023, Bruce Willis' family revealed he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The actor's family shared this was an updated, more specific diagnosis from his spring 2022 diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that affects a patient's ability to understand language and communicate.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," an extended post on the website of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration reads.

-Caitlin O'Kane contributed reporting.