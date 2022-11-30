Youngsters transitioning out of foster care find home at Saints House

MIAMI - Saints House opens its doors Thursday, and the founder, a former foster child herself, says not everyone has the right resources as they transition out of foster care.

And this home will help.

A teary eye start at Wednesday's ribbon cutting ended with cheers.

Shavon Saint Preux had a vision to help other foster children like herself and that's where Saints House came to fruition.

"Once you age out of foster care the odds are scarce, as many become homeless, pregnant, in jail. By God's grace, I was able to make it on the other side. So, I'm just here to get back to the youth who are the shoes that I was once in."

With the help of interior designers and generous donors, all of this was made possible.

A home for women who have aged out of the foster system from ages 18 to 23.

"Even though they age out of foster care they may not have anywhere else to go," said Preux.

"The interiors to every day and the environment that people wake up to every day can be transformative. It's really important no matter where you are in your economic status," said the interior designer of Taylor and Taylor, Phyllis Taylor.

Thursday, six women will be able to move into a safe space where they can grow and learn mentored by Preux herself.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon toured the space in awe of the outcome.

"People who provide love to the community. Love to the people that they care for it reflects itself and things like this," said Hardemon.

Preux hopes her story of success will show other women that anything is possible.

"Everyone just needs one person to believe in them. And one person to hold her hand. If they have just one person that person can help them move mountains. I just want to be that person for these youth," said Preux.

Preux hopes to open more houses in the future.