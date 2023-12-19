Fresh Express bagged spinach recalled over listeria concerns

MIAMI - Fresh Express is recalling two of its spinach products due to possible listeria contamination.

The affected products are Fresh Express brand eight-ounce bags with a use-by date of December 15th and Publix brand nine-ounce bags with a use-by date of December 14th.

Both spinach items were distributed to retailers in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

A listeria infection can cause nausea, diarrhea, fever, and other symptoms that last a short time for healthy people.

These infections, however, can be deadly for people with weakened immune systems or young children and the elderly. A listeria infection could also cause pregnant women to miscarry.