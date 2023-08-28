Franklin strengthens into first major hurricane of 2023 season

MIAMI - Franklin is the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Early Monday morning, the storm was about 800 miles southwest of Bermuda. It was moving to the north-northwest at 8 mph with sustained winds of 115 mph. Watches will likely be required for Bermuda later Monday.

Franklin is forecast to take a toward the north and north-northeast and increase in speed over the next couple of days.

Some additional strengthening is forecast for Monday, but gradual weakening is expected to begin by

Tuesday afternoon.

Swells generated by Franklin are beginning to affect Bermuda. These swells are expected to spread toward the east coast of the United States during the next couple of days, likely resulting in life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.