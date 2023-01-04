Watch CBS News
Local News

FPL worker rushed to the hospital after electrical shock in SW Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FPL worker nearly electrocuted working on a power line in SW Dade
FPL worker nearly electrocuted working on a power line in SW Dade 00:24

MIAMI - A Florida Power & Light worker was rushed to a hospital as a trauma alert after receiving a powerful electric shock while working on a power line.

It happened Wednesday morning in the area of SW 107th Avenue and 162nd Terrace.

The electrical charge sparked a fire on the worker's FPL truck, which torched the cab and left a charred and gaping hole along the hood.

Police have not released any information on the worker's condition. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 11:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.