FPL worker rushed to the hospital after electrical shock in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A Florida Power & Light worker was rushed to a hospital as a trauma alert after receiving a powerful electric shock while working on a power line.
It happened Wednesday morning in the area of SW 107th Avenue and 162nd Terrace.
The electrical charge sparked a fire on the worker's FPL truck, which torched the cab and left a charred and gaping hole along the hood.
Police have not released any information on the worker's condition.
