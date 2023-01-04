FPL worker rushed to the hospital after electrical shock in SW Miami-Dade

FPL worker nearly electrocuted working on a power line in SW Dade

FPL worker nearly electrocuted working on a power line in SW Dade

FPL worker nearly electrocuted working on a power line in SW Dade

MIAMI - A Florida Power & Light worker was rushed to a hospital as a trauma alert after receiving a powerful electric shock while working on a power line.

It happened Wednesday morning in the area of SW 107th Avenue and 162nd Terrace.

The electrical charge sparked a fire on the worker's FPL truck, which torched the cab and left a charred and gaping hole along the hood.

Police have not released any information on the worker's condition.