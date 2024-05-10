Four unit residential building in Miami heavily damaged by early morning fire

MIAMI - A fire ripped through a four-unit residential building in Miami overnight.

Miami Fire Rescue said when crews arrived at the building at 30th Street and NW 19th Avenue just after 4 a.m. heavy flames were shooting through the roof.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire. A search of the building found it was not occupied.

Within half an hour the fire, which damaged all four units, was brought under control. No injuries were reported.

What sparked the fire is under investigation.