Four people rescued after vehicle plunges into Black Point Marina

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Four people have been hospitalized after their vehicle plunged into Black Point Marina overnight Saturday.

According to Miami-Dade PD, the call of a submerged car came in at around 3:45 a.m.

Officers jumped into the canal before fire rescue arrived at the scene at 244 Street and SW 87 Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers were deployed into the water, eventually pulling out all four occupants.

The four patients were rushed to Jackson South, but their conditions have not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

One of the victims is as young as 15. 

First published on December 10, 2022 / 9:52 AM

