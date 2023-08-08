Four new Florida Lottery scratch-off games debut this week

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Lottery scratch-off game players have a whole new way to try their luck.

Four ways actually.

The Lottery is debuting four new games this week that range in price from one dollar to five dollars and have more than $345 million in cash prizes.

For a buck each, $50 FRENZY has more than $8.5 million in cash prizes and 2.7 million winning tickets, including a chance to win $50 instantly The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.93.

At two dollars a ticket,CASH DROP offers players a way to win $50,000 instantly. Additionally, this game features more than $19.1 million in cash prizes and over 3 million winning tickets. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.45.

For $5 a pop, the nostalgic board game-themed THE GAME OF LIFE™ has more than $77.9 million in total cash prizes and features over 5.4 million winning tickets. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.03.

Finally, turn your love of words into a life-changing opportunity with the $5,000,000 CROSSWORD CASH. This $20 ticket includes more than $239.6 million in total cash prizes and more than 5.4 million winning tickets. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.90.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.