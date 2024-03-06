Watch CBS News
Founder of orphanage in Haiti says leaving is not an option

By Tania Francois, Teri Hornstein

MIAMI - The violence in Haiti continues to escalate. 

FLights out of Miami International Airport are being affected. 

Gangs from prison have seized the international airport. Police and soldiers are outnumbered. 

Kareen Ulysse, founder of CHF Foundation, speaks with CBS News Miami about what's happening around her, on the ground in Haiti, as she and her staff keep themselves and the children under their care safe. 

"I'm here until my last breath," she said.

Diasporic Haitians in South Florida say they have reached out to the federal government for help.

Leaders from South Florida's Haitian community held a news conference in North Miami to talk about solutions and what they'd like to see happen in their homeland.

Several of Miami's Haitian American leaders including elected officials, the NAACP and community organizations gathered as a united front.

They hoped showing up as one voice would show unity and get the ear of the Biden/Harris administration.
They have a list of what they'd like to see happen to put an end to the crisis.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Marleine Bastien, who also runs the Family Action Network Movement has a list. 

 "What we are asking the US is to heed the call of the Haitian people; no US sponsored lead intervention, no Kenya intervention, Kenya has its own problems. Let go of Ariel Henri. Stop the flow of weapons to Haiti and support and heed the calls of the Haitian people for a transitional government that would be leading to more security and eventually a path to free election and democracy in Haiti," Bastien said.

Haiti has not had an election since 2016, which is when Jovenel Moise was elected. He was assassinated in 2021. Since then, Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henri has been running the country.

