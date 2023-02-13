Fort Lauderdale's Old Dillard Museum is a treasure trove of Black history in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Old Dillard Museum has been the central point of African American education and culture in Fort Laudedale since its construction in the early 20th century.

Built on land purchased from Fort Lauderdale pioneers Frank and Ivy Stranahan, Old Dillard was the city's first school for African-American students in 1907.

Lining the walls of the museum are pictures from the city's past.

"There are a lot of photos here of old Ft. Lauderdale. Here we have the protest at the beach, this is at Ft. Lauderdale Beach," said museum community liaison Emmanuel George pointing to the photograph. "This was spearheaded by Dr. Vaughn D Mizel and Youlah Johnson to stop the separation that's happening at the beach. They fought to desegregate the beaches which they successfully did.

That's just one of the countless stories of triumph over adversity showcased in this treasure trove of South Florida Black history.

The Old Dillard Museum is a historical landmark and education center operated by Broward County Public Schools.

"Going down the hallway it feels like a trip down memory lane. Sometimes you wonder who were some of the people who walked through these hallways," said George.

It's named after Dr. James Hardy Dillard, a prominent philanthropist and educator.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the museum's goal is to promote the heritage of the first national African-American landmark in Broward County.

It is very vital to pass this history on to the next generation. If we do not preserve and archive and document our history, I feel as though the work from those who are on these wall will be done in vain," said George.

Museum workers say their goal is to preserve the building and its contents, provide enriching exhibitions and cultural activities, and support educational opportunities related to Black history, a history of strength, resilience and achievement.