Fort Lauderdale's Kinney Tunnel temporarily closed due to high water

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Persistent rain over the last few days has left a soggy mess in parts of Fort Lauderdale.

Tuesday morning, the city announced that the Kinney Tunnel would close temporarily due to high water. Drivers were urged to find alternate routes.

City officials said they were experiencing flooding in some areas due to King Tides and exacerbated by the days of rain.

Drivers were urged to avoid going through high water. Those that do were asked to do so slowly, as a wake could send water into nearby homes.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 10:18 AM

