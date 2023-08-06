Watch CBS News
Fort Lauderdale: Terminal 1 check-in area evacuated temporarily due to investigation, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE --  Authorities have temporarily evacuated the upper-level check-in area of Terminal 1 due to an ongoing security-related police investigation, according to an official tweet by the airport.

According to Twitter update, the upper- level road is closed due to the investigation. 

Passengers with plans to travel through Terminal 1 today are advised to contact their respective airlines to obtain the most up-to-date information regarding their flight status. 

For drop-offs at Terminal 1, travelers are directed to utilize the lower-level area.

August 6, 2023

