Fort Lauderdale: Terminal 1 check-in area evacuated temporarily due to investigation, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities have temporarily evacuated the upper-level check-in area of Terminal 1 due to an ongoing security-related police investigation, according to an official tweet by the airport.

According to Twitter update, the upper- level road is closed due to the investigation.

Passengers with plans to travel through Terminal 1 today are advised to contact their respective airlines to obtain the most up-to-date information regarding their flight status.

For drop-offs at Terminal 1, travelers are directed to utilize the lower-level area.