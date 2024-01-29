Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Lauderdale shooting injures two men

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Two men injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting
Two men injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting 01:56

MIAMI - Two men were rushed to the hospital after they were shot early Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said just after 7 a.m. they received multiple calls about a shooting at a shopping plaza in the 800 block of NE 62 Street, just east of I-95.

Arriving officers found two men who had been shot. They were taken to North Broward Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.   

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 9:47 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.