Fort Lauderdale shooting injures two men

MIAMI - Two men were rushed to the hospital after they were shot early Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said just after 7 a.m. they received multiple calls about a shooting at a shopping plaza in the 800 block of NE 62 Street, just east of I-95.

Arriving officers found two men who had been shot. They were taken to North Broward Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.