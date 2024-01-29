Fort Lauderdale shooting injures two men
MIAMI - Two men were rushed to the hospital after they were shot early Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale.
Police said just after 7 a.m. they received multiple calls about a shooting at a shopping plaza in the 800 block of NE 62 Street, just east of I-95.
Arriving officers found two men who had been shot. They were taken to North Broward Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
