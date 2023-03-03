Watch CBS News
Fort Lauderdale police to unveil response plans for spring break crowds

By Nicole Lauren

/ CBS Miami

Preps for spring breaks crowds shifts into high gear
Preps for spring breaks crowds shifts into high gear 03:14

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is scheduled to hold a press conference Friday morning to discuss the arrival in college students who are expected to flock to South Florida beaches for annual spring break trips.

CBS 4's Nicole Lauren spoke with the Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue ahead of the event. 

Officials said they are increasing their staffing to prepare for the crowds expected to arrive, starting Saturday.

Lt. Crystal Haire said Ocean Rescue crews will also have added patrols on personal watercraft's who will be on water patrol from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as of Saturday. 

Hare said training is important when it comes to the large spring break crowds.

"This morning we were doing run swims where we run out somewhere around the buoy (and) run around the tower five or six times," she said. "We also hit that medical training really hard. If you weren't working out in the ocean, you were doing medical training. The majority of our staff are EMTs and/or paramedics."

Haire said officials saw a big surge in crowds since before the COVID pandemic. 

