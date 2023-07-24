Fort Lauderdale police find parent of young girl found wandering with small dog

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Fort Lauderdale said they have been contacted by the parents of a young girl who was found wandering alone with a French Bulldog Monday morning.

The girl was found at 8 a.m. in the 800 block of E. Evanston Circle, according to a tweet by police.

Police initially said the girl was talking but unable to "provide useful information."

A police spokesperson said the girl's parent contacted police after seeing a report about it.

"The child has been reunited with the parent however our investigation will be ongoing," the police spokesperson said.