Fort Lauderdale police find parent of young girl found wandering with small dog
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Fort Lauderdale said they have been contacted by the parents of a young girl who was found wandering alone with a French Bulldog Monday morning.
The girl was found at 8 a.m. in the 800 block of E. Evanston Circle, according to a tweet by police.
Police initially said the girl was talking but unable to "provide useful information."
A police spokesperson said the girl's parent contacted police after seeing a report about it.
"The child has been reunited with the parent however our investigation will be ongoing," the police spokesperson said.
