Fort Lauderdale police find parent of young girl found wandering with small dog

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Fort Lauderdale said they have been contacted by the parents of a young girl who was found wandering alone with a French Bulldog Monday morning. 

Wandering child
Police say they found this young girl wandering Monday morning with a French Bulldog. Fort Lauderdale Police Department

The girl was found at 8 a.m. in the 800 block of E. Evanston Circle, according to a tweet by police.

Police initially said the girl was talking but unable to "provide useful information."

A police spokesperson said the girl's parent contacted police after seeing a report about it.

"The child has been reunited with the parent however our investigation will be ongoing," the police spokesperson said.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 11:08 AM

