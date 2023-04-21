Watch CBS News
Fort Lauderdale police advise residents to shelter in place after report of armed man on balcony

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police urged people in part of Fort Lauderdale to shelter in place after receiving reports of a possibly armed man on a balcony.

In a social media post, police said people in the area south of  of Broward Boulevard between Andrews Avenue to SW 3rd Avenue/Nugent Avenue should remain inside.

No injuries have been reported so far.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 12:27 PM

