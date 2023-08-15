Fort Lauderdale man won million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Fort Lauderdale man won a million-dollar top prize playing the Florida Lottery's $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game.

Thomas Hoshko, 69, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.00.

Hoshko bought his winning ticket at a Publix on North Ocean Drive in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.