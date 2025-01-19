Fort Lauderdale man killed and 5 others injured in Boynton Beach shooting, police say

WEST PALM BEACH — A Fort Lauderdale man was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting in Boynton Beach that left five other people injured, including one in critical condition.

According to Boynton Beach Police, dispatchers received multiple reports of a shooting around 1:40 a.m. near 500 NE 2nd St., where officers found five people with gunshot wounds.

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue transported all of them to local hospitals. A sixth person, who took himself to an emergency, was later found, Boynton Beach Police said

Boynton Beach Police said Davon Wood, a 31-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, later died from his injuries. One of the victims remains in critical condition while the other four suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the initial investigation, the shooting happened after two people got into a fight at a gathering and Boynton Beach Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boynton Beach Police at (561) 732-8116 as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.