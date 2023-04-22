Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Lauderdale man hospitalized with burns after house fire

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale man hospitalized with burns after house fire
Fort Lauderdale man hospitalized with burns after house fire 00:26

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A single-story residential house was destroyed in a fire early this morning, leaving a man injured.

According to Fort Lauderdale Firefighters, they responded to a call around 4:40 a.m. and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the garage and roof. 

Officials say It took about an hour to extinguish the fire and that the home is a "total loss."

The male resident, who was the only person at home at the time of the fire, suffered burns to his hands and arms. He was transported by ground to a nearby hospital and remains hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Residents of nearby homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution, but no other injuries were reported. 

Fire officials are reminding the public to check smoke detectors in their homes and to have an escape plan in case of emergencies.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 9:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.