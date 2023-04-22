Fort Lauderdale man hospitalized with burns after house fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A single-story residential house was destroyed in a fire early this morning, leaving a man injured.

According to Fort Lauderdale Firefighters, they responded to a call around 4:40 a.m. and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the garage and roof.

Officials say It took about an hour to extinguish the fire and that the home is a "total loss."

The male resident, who was the only person at home at the time of the fire, suffered burns to his hands and arms. He was transported by ground to a nearby hospital and remains hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Residents of nearby homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution, but no other injuries were reported.

Fire officials are reminding the public to check smoke detectors in their homes and to have an escape plan in case of emergencies.