Fort Lauderdale man accused of snatching woman's pricey necklace, shooting at her

MIAMI - A man accused of snatching a woman's pricey necklace and then shooting at her when she tried to get it back has been arrested.

The armed robbery took place July 2nd, at a RaceTrac on N State Road & in Lauderdale Lakes.

Surveillance video shows a man, later identified as 34-year-old Eric Peterson, inside the store buying an item. He then walked and went to his car parked at a gas pump. Moments later, the woman pulled in directly behind him.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Peterson then walked toward the woman, pointed a gun at her, and demanded that she empty her pockets. He then reportedly swiped chain from around her neck, got back in his car, and drove to a nearby neighborhood.

The woman followed him.

A security camera in the neighborhood captured Peterson getting out of his car at one point and shooting at her multiple times before he drove off, according to sheriff's investigators.

Neither the woman nor her car was struck by the gunfire.

On Wednesday, September 20th, sheriff's robbery detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Williams as the armed robbery shooting suspect. Two days later, investigators took Williams into custody on unrelated narcotics charges. While detained, Williams reportedly admitted to his involvement in the robbery and shooting in July.

Williams faces two narcotics charges and a slew of other criminal charges related to the armed robbery and shooting.