Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show sets sail Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE - The 63rd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off Wednesday.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the five-day event featuring the world's leading brands in boats and yachts. More than 1,300 will be on display.

This year's show will feature more than a thousand exhibitors pitching everything from marine products and real estate on waterways to sunglasses and personal watercraft.

The show takes place across seven locations on both banks of the Intracoastal Waterway, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting Center.

The Convention Center will have over 3,000 parking spots available at a flat rate of $20 per day. Guests will also have access to and from all seven show locations via shuttle and water taxi services from the Convention Center. The downtown parking garages and the parking garage at the Galleria Mall are also designated parking locations for attendees of the event to park and ride the Water Taxi as well.

To purchase tickets, you must buy them online in advance. There is no box office onsite at the show. Tickets start at $39 a day. Click Here for more information.

SHOW DATES & HOURS

Wednesday, Oct. 26: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Thursday, Oct. 27 - Saturday, Oct. 29: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 30: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM



According to the show's organizers, a study found last year's show pumped $1.79 into the state's economy. Of that, it generated $85.8 million in state and local taxes, with $24.5 million in Broward County alone.

More than 100,000 people attended last year's show and according to organizers nearly half were from out of state.